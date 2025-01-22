R-evolution Ignited

“This is the revolution of common sense,” declared Donald J. Trump during his second inauguration. And as much as people love or hate him, it’s hard to deny the resonance of those words. We’re standing at a turning point not just in history, but in humanity itself. With Pluto in Aquarius dismantling centralized systems and paving the way for innovation and collaboration, the cosmos is inviting us into a new era.

But this revolution isn’t just political or technological—it’s a revolution in how we live, think, and connect. And it’s a revolution that doesn’t belong to any one leader or figurehead. Trump may be a trailblazer in his own right, but the truth is, the responsibility for this revolution lies with each of us.

Today, we are living through a powerful Time of immense significance: the Pluto-Sun conjunction at one degree of Aquarius on January 21 2025. It’s the first time these celestial bodies have met in Aquarius in 246 years—a cycle that last occurred exactly on the same date January 21, 1779, during the throes of the American Revolution.

For the past 16 years, Pluto has been tearing through Capricorn, dismantling outdated structures of authority, power, and tradition. It dipped into Aquarius briefly last year, teasing the energy of decentralization and progress, but now it’s firmly planted here until 2044. This conjunction marks the first major activation of that Aquarian energy.

The Sun, as it meets Pluto today, shines a light on this revolutionary shift. It’s illuminating the cracks in the systems we’ve relied on for centuries and asking us: what are we going to build instead? Pluto is here to tear down and completely transform what no longer serves, but the Sun asks us to take individual responsibility for what comes next.

This isn’t just a historical moment—it’s a collective reset. The last time Pluto and the Sun met in Aquarius, the world was grappling with revolutionary ideas about freedom, governance, and individuality. And now, we’re facing a new revolution—one rooted in technology, innovation, and the power of the collective.

This sets the stage for the leaders of today and tomorrow, people who embody the spirit of Uranian innovation and Aquarian vision. Among them are figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who symbolize the disruptive energy of this moment. But this isn’t just about them. The question isn’t what they will do—it’s what will we do?

"Prometheus steals the potential of consciousness from the gods... the divine spark of immortality, of awareness of the Self, which exists within each human being."

~Liz Green, The Art of Stealing Fire - Uranus in the Horoscope

The Promethean Trailblazer

Let’s start with Trump. His chart paints a picture of a leader embodying Uranian Promethean energy, someone who disrupts, challenges, and leads us into uncharted territory.

Born with the Sun in a new phase relationship with the North Node in Gemini, Trump is here to pioneer new ideas and disrupt old paradigms through communication, intellect, and adaptability. He’s a trailblazer by design, constantly pushing society to question what’s comfortable and embrace the unfamiliar.