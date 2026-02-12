That echo is the sound of everything collapsing in your mind

I know the title sounds very dark, but actually when things collapse, other things emerge, so I am more focused on the emergence part rather than the collapsing. Yet it is here, the famous ultra-famous season of eclipses and the conjunction of a life time cycle.

Today I will not speak that much. It is a small reflection, a very tiny one.

What do you want to be?

How do you want to contribute?

What is it that you observe that can be completely different in your landscape?

How do you want to be authentic?

So many questions, yet I need space to live through this.

And here it is, Friday the 13th. Saturn is leaving Pisces for good since March 2023, the planet of maturation, time, support, direction, and definition, leaving the end of the zodiac, showing us that if we are not responsible for whatever we want to create, and that information is NOT wired to the divine, it would be chaotic, drowning in victimization. From an evolutionary perspective, Saturn leaving Pisces marks the completion of a karmic reckoning that has asked the collective for emotional maturity, also confronted spiritual accountability, at the same time it shows as a dissolution of old collective illusions that have shaped our unconscious patterns since 2023.

Now it is directed into new areas as it conjoins Neptune at zero degrees of Aries on the 20th of February. This shift calls the ignition of a new archetypal impulse within the collective soul, where individuals will begin to separate from collective confusion, and where each person is asked to take responsibility for the vision they carry forward into manifestation. THANK YOU Saturn!

It is the dawn of a new era; I believe it has been thousands of years since it touched the same place with the same planet in the same degree. We do have this cycle every 36 years, so there are things about closing in terms of our institutions and constructions that are social, last time 1989, in Capricorn, Saturn was ruling the institutions or walls while Neptune dissolved them and we saw the collapse of the Cold War. This time Neptune in Aries dissolves and reveals what is real, and Saturn builds, sustains, and at that rate defines. But it is interesting because it is at zero degrees of Aries, so Aries is all about individuality. So the question is really very personal. Zero degrees of Aries represents the raw impulse of the soul choosing a new direction, the moment of initiation where desire becomes conscious and the path forward depends on the courage to embody one’s authentic evolutionary necessity. Beyond collective pressure, acceptance even encouragement; this is your time to be free.

The conjunction is also falling in Gate 25, line 3 the integrity and illusions about being spiritual, about the strictness that comes with that line, we are inducted into pure sincerity. Line 3 is all about mutation through experience. We integrate wisdom through confrontation and friction. Only through movement do we evolve, by demanding responsibility for how this innocence of the heart should be expressed, Neptune amplifies this longing for unity and transcendence. Therefore, the meeting asks, can love be embodied without bypassing reality?

But before that, we will have the new moon on February 17th at 28 degrees of Aquarius, even more, a solar eclipse. This is going to be quite eruptive because it is also squaring the ruler of the new moon in Aquarius, Uranus, which is at the last degrees of Taurus. So anything that seemed to be stable, valuable, resources, talents, money, a way of living, could be tipping one side or the other while the collective is making choices about whether this ship is going to go on, is it going to sink, or is it going to arrive at the shore. Eclipses accelerate karmic timelines, revealing where attachment to security has limited growth and where the soul is ready to liberate itself from outdated structures in order to align with a more authentic frequency.

A beautiful detail is Venus in Pisces conjunct the North Node at 9 degrees of Pisces. From an evolutionary perspective, this speaks directly to the soul’s desire for relational truth, and value rooted in spiritual integrity. Can you remember what was happening in your life around these same dates in 2007? This eclipse is a higher octave of what you were working on then. The houses where the end of Aquarius and the end of Taurus fall in your chart will be activated, and now Venus with the North Node refines the path forward through conscious choice.

These eclipses are leading us into shore as a corrective movement of consciousness, guiding the collective and the individual toward decisions that reflect deeper truth and evolutionary alignment.

Be sure to keep a clean connection to your higher self, to your soul, to your gods, to your frequency…

As my body recovered recently, it spoke clearly. It said, thank you, but no thank you. You don’t need to carry what’s no longer relevant. I listened. I set myself free.

Where I’m Showing Up, and How

I’m writing from my heart. I know many people are writing about astrology and all the changes. All I have to say right now is this: if you’ve been doing your work, You’ve been following your path; You’ve been listening to your needs, and you’ve evaluated those needs in a very subjective way. You don’t need any more guidance because you’re already acting, already contributing, already at the beginning of a new era.

I speak to you, dear reader slash listener, who has asked me to become a mirror for you through Human Design and Evolutionary Astrology charts. When I do these readings, I simply show you who you are. You already know those beautiful qualities you have. I’m here reflecting> That’s all.

I’m very grateful and honored to have been able to support so many people in the last years. It’s an incredible challenge/talent I hold, one of many. I’m grateful that I not only cultivate my own path, but also become of service through it. Evolutionary Astrology has supported me through the darkest nights of my soul, When I recognized its value, I asked myself, how do I do this, how can I support others when they find themselves in those corners of life where decisions must be taken bravely and courage needs to be enacted; since 2017, I haven’t looked back.

evolutionary astrology- hd readings

With care and responsibility, I attract the souls that resonate with my own at the moment of the reading. Below, I’ll leave a list testimonials I’ve received in recent weeks, they warm my heart. I don’t share them for praise, but as a simple testimony that I may be doing something right.

When I create art, the energy is similar, though focused differently, the energy moves toward a larger community, toward a building, a place, a collective with specific needs. I listen, then translate those needs into color, shape, form, harmony, and beauty, creating balance and spaces of presence. This is another talent that has been part of my life. It wasn’t given for free, and it wasn’t something I studied formally. It’s something I practiced, something I refined through deep listening and love for my clients, from a place of truth and warmth. I’m humbled by it.

I’m humbled that even now, in 2026, after stepping outside the Matrix, I’m still being hired and called to be of service in this way. It gives me freedom. It gives me time to study subjects that are dear to my heart. This space where I write and share is something I hold with care. It’s a commitment I’ve made to myself. I thank each one of you who listens or reads, even if it’s only once in a while. It genuinely makes me happy.

Returning to the astrology of this week, the energies are potent. January carried a Capricorn stellium, followed by an Aquarius stellium, and soon the planets will move through Pisces, then Aries, and onward, eclipses are activating changes. Everything that’s initiating and emerging supports those who’ve had the courage to leave behind what no longer shapes them.

I also want to share that I’ve prerecorded all the sessions of My First Bitcoin. It’s an open source program I adapted with my own graphics, my own voice, and my own scripts. You can study Bitcoin at your own pace through these recordings. I offer this in two ways: self-study through the recordings alone, or a deeper option with guidance, answers, and technical support for onboarding and understanding the system more fully.

-:-Bitcoin self-study sessions-:-

based on the mi primer bitcoin open source curriculum, i have crafted twelve hours of prerecorded modules that move from the history of money and fiat systems into bitcoin’s foundations, how the network works, and the practical steps to buy, store, and secure bitcoin through self custody.

link below

-:-bitcoin study group info-:-

-:-Evolutionary astrology self-study sessions-:-

I am also offering Evolutionary Astrology for beginners as prerecorded material, with the option for private sessions where we integrate and deepen the work together.

The course consists of eight prerecorded sessions based on foundational evolutionary astrology. An extended option is available which includes eight hours of private integration sessions.

There is an additional module of four prerecorded sessions I call Value Audits, where your chart is translated into a concrete structure that looks like a choreography. Based on the chart, decisions can lead to needs that are essential, thus embodying value and foundational responsibility. I am also available privately for integration sessions. For this module, it is advisable to have studied the basic course or to have had a reading with me recently.

This module will be available mid -march

I am offering this now because it feels like the right moment to share what I do with care, clarity, and love, in a way that supports real understanding, embodiment, and responsibility of your own evolution.

-:- EVOLUTIONARY ASTROLOGY COURSE-:-

Last thought: I am trusting my creative joy, my muses. When I am aligned, my nervous system knows, and when it knows, all things manifest abundantly and beautifully. So much joy!

-:-Testimonials-:-

