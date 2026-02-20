What Is Your Incentive?

The word comes from the Latin incentivum — that which sets the tune. From incinere: in, into; canere, to sing. It means to set the pitch. To begin the song.

An incentive is a motivating force that moves someone toward a specific action. It can be material, emotional, intellectual, or spiritual. In economic language, it refers to a reward or consequence that influences behavior. In a broader sense, it is the internal or external stimulus that activates desire and decision. Incentive answers a simple question: why act.

Most people inherit their incentives without examining them, absorbing the logic of approval, security, or survival from environments that rewarded compliance and called it maturity.

My incentive starts from coherence. Coherence is an internal consistency, when all the parts of a system are moving in an ordered, non-contradictory way. In physics, coherence describes waves that are phase-locked. Psychologically, it suggests thoughts, emotions, and actions that do not fragment each other. Coherence is a harmony that creates a structure.

The second condition is alignment, alignment is a direction; it implies that I’m orienting into something. When I’m aligned, I am positioned correctly in relationship to a principle, a value, a timing, or a field. Alignment has a vector, hence it has intention, and it implies movement along an axis.

Coherence and alignment are operational conditions, the kind you can feel in the body before you can name them in language, and when they are both present, action stops being effortful and starts being inevitable.

Therefore, coherence feels like integration within, and alignment feels like right positioning within a larger order. Given everything that I talk, think, and share, between transits, timing, identity, self-governance, nervous system recalibration; alignment is what gets very close to my incarnation cross, because I am always talking about timing, positioning, cycles, authority, and incentives. But for that to happen, coherence is a condition that is occurring internally.

The nervous system is where this either unfolds or consolidates. I’ve been working for more than a year on what it actually takes to live from coherence, and that has meant slowing down, letting the body recalibrate, and becoming willing to see which responses were mine and which were learned in rooms I no longer live in.

The nervous system holds memory, as it encodes every environment it passed through, every relationship that taught it what to expect, and it keeps running those predictions until something interrupts the pattern with enough consistency to replace it.

The interruption I committed to was risky, internal, methodical, and slow, because the nervous system changes through repetition, through choosing a different response in the same circumstances that used to trigger the old one, until the new response becomes the reflex. It has been one of the most challenging things I have done in my life, to not respond when people are in a difficult situation, because in my imagination I believed that my care was going to support them, and that is not care, that is an imprint of overly caring. I have in the last year really rewired my nervous system so I do not respond to those prompts anymore.

I can only engage with people who are at a specific resonance of maturity where they do need support, but they are 100% responsible for themselves. And that leaves me very little space, and that is amazing, because that means that space is a space for creativity and joy.

There is a distinction I keep returning to: the difference between fighting and standing. I am not a person that protests, because I would rather educate myself and find ways to confront a situation by asserting my rights, which by the way many people do not even know how to do, because there is a very big misunderstanding between the word lawful and legality.

Legality is the rules of the game; Law is the ground you stand on.

You most often comply to things that you signed up for because you did not read the small print, because you thought that protesting was the way to do it. There are other ways of being free. It is just understanding what it is you are willing to stand for, and whether it is your rights or just something you think is fair or unfair, because justice is more embedded in what you give meaning to.

If you want to be self-authoring and have an identity of autonomy in your life, it is imperative not only to save in hard money, but also to understand what it is you’re complying with, how you are being compelled to perform, how you can apply remedy, and how you can rescind or revoke certain mandates and actions that are being imposed on you as a living person.

Autonomy is an architecture that gets built slowly, from the inside, through every decision about what you comply with, what you rescind, and what you simply refuse to sign. And that architecture rests on the nervous system, because a person who is still running inherited panic, inherited deference, inherited self-erasure, will sign things they should not sign, defer to voices that carry no real authority, and keep calling it being reasonable.

I also have been focused so much on the architecture of my value, and yes, hard money and decentralized money are important, but if you do not know the laws, then you are still subject to the legal system. So if you want to be self-directed, it is imperative to understand both: what you are saving in, and what you are consenting to.

I have been watching my own boundaries reorganize for years, and I notice the world doing the same thing, which is why the digital globalism question feels personal to me, because it is the same question at a different scale.

The internet was born as a borderless space, built on the idea of open connection and equal access. Yet nation-states still operate through territorial authority and borders, political structures grounded in jurisdiction over land and property. So even if the infrastructure feels global, governments can and do assert control over it. That tension between a borderless network and sovereign boundaries seems to be intensifying. It raises a question: can we really sustain global digital connectivity while resisting global political or monetary integration? I am observing the contradiction and what it could possibly erupt into, because that is where I see the world heading. States that are self-governing are establishing boundaries through immigration policy and digital laws that restrict information.

Countries and sovereign borders have identities, and that is what nationalism means at its root. Private companies also establish boundaries through terms of service that most users do not read and that are regularly updated with additional limits. Is this censorship? In the strict sense, censorship applies to state action. When a private company operates layers of the internet, the relationship is contractual; you agree to the terms when you open the account.

From a common law perspective, this distinction makes sense: censorship traditionally refers to government restriction of speech, whereas private platforms set conditions of access through contract. The legal and philosophical debate arises when private platforms function as dominant infrastructure while remaining formally private actors.

It doesn’t take much to notice that the collective tone has already shifted. Three days ago at the Munich Security Conference, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated, “The world order as it has stood for decades no longer exists.” At the same conference, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “We are in a new geopolitics era because the old world is gone.” In a recent reflection, Ray Dalio wrote that we are entering a new world order. I am not building a thesis here; I am just observing orientation. When leaders speak in this register, something structural has already shifted underneath. When the river makes noise, it is carrying rocks. If the body has not caught up with that shift, it will always feel out of breath, reacting to what has already begun.

A cycle closes today, 36 years since globalism got attention after the Berlin Wall, the adoption of the euro, when the dissolution of old block structures gave way to the illusion that we could all sleep in the same bed with no consequences.

The post-1945 architecture included the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Health Organization, and the dollar-anchored monetary order that followed. Roughly 80 to 82 years later, a full Uranian cycle, that institutional framework is being questioned while the economic landscape has shifted. Debt structures, monetary policy, reserve currency assumptions, digital assets, and strategic positioning no longer resemble the postwar consensus. The staggering volume of derivatives, now measured in the hundreds of trillions of dollars and increasingly decoupled from underlying productive reality, creates a secondary layer of systemic risk that the original Bretton Woods institutions were never designed to contain. This is a shift in the structure of what is being called value. The cycle that starts today asks for full accountability, and there is no clear map drafted.

What I do when these things show up is sit down, observe, look for patterns, and bring some discernment to the thing, because there is nothing I can do other than take care of my rights and take care of my compliance or lack of compliance, to lead and live a better life.

The incentive for me is to be 100% free, joyful, and creative, and to trust in myself; and if I am going to trust myself, I have to understand the difference between law and legality. I have to understand why the money in the world is inflated and carries no stored value. I have to understand why my nervous system reacts instead of responds.

Coherence is the internal harmony of all parts moving together without fragmentation, and alignment is the intentional positioning of that integrated system along a chosen axis of meaning, timing, and direction.

The process of creation is unyielding. It begins with a framework, a skeleton of an idea that requires the creator to navigate and maneuver through a sea of possibilities. This journey represents the fundamental struggle between the chaos of the draft vs. the order of the edit, where the ultimate goal is to strip away the noise until the core message is finally lucid.

Success in this space requires a constant balance of static rules vs. fluid execution. While the invisible logic vs. visible results may seem disconnected to an outsider, the editor understands that every high-level choice requires a specific nuance. We build upon ancient foundations vs. modern applications, ensuring that the final product maintains a perfect tension of clinical precision vs. raw emotion.

Eclipse Shenanigans

Eclipses do not arrive politely, we are in an eclipse window, Feb 17 - March 3 2026. There is a clear rupture in the collective, and individually, those who want to see the truth and those who want to keep the old past alive, keeping memories alive that have not matured. Denial is a bitch because it catches up eventually. The eclipse came as a good friend to those who claimed readiness to leave behind a degenerate vision. The future is filled with principled individuals, and it demands and requires transparency.

What the eclipse activated was already moving in the nervous system of anyone paying attention, the pressure toward coherence, the demand for alignment, the end of performing a version of yourself that no longer has enough energy to sustain itself. Most personal planets have been traveling through the same area where this eclipse occurred, and these subjects have been imminent in my consciousness for months, accumulating slowly until the eclipse made them impossible to postpone.

The astrology is an atmosphere, the real weather is inside.

What is your incentive? The one you actually live from, the one the nervous system already knows, the one the eclipse just made harder to ignore.

As a record of what actually happened when the rewiring became real.

The body knows the difference, even when the mind is still negotiating.

That sentence took years to mean what it means now.

As long as I have joy creating, that gives me trust, and therefore everything initiates into a place of abundance and self-authority.

This is the architecture > Joy as the foundation of trust, trust as the condition of agency, self-direction as the ground from which aligned action becomes possible. I am willing to spend less time educating people who are not ready and more time engaged with people who are really willing to cross the line.

The invitation here is simple, and it asks everything of you.

Where is your joy? What does your nervous system do when you imagine actually living from it, fully, without managing how it lands on others? Is the image warm and shaped like a sturdy companion, or does it dissolve the moment someone else’s shame enters the room?

You do not have to answer out loud. But the body already knows, and it has been waiting for you to stop pretending otherwise.

So what Comes Next?

Saturn defines while Neptune establishes your connection to the divine.

You are free, standing for your rights and holding your bags, the old habits and attitudes have left your nervous system, stripping you from an outdated identity. As the reset begins, what do you feel? How is the image or idea felt in the body, is it warm and shaped like a sturdy companion? Or a flimsy sweaty handshake from someone hiding his truth behind excuses and mostly shame for not having the ability to connect?

Mmm. Which, and where are you?

Everything is perfect.

Cyclical Context

The present moment reflects the convergence of long-duration cycles that reorganize incentives at different scales. Some cycles redirect collective desire and survival strategy. Some redefine ideological authority. Others restructure the institutional container of money, debt, and governance.

The period between 2026 and 2028 marks the intersection of three temporal architectures.

The ~18.6-year nodal cycle on the Aquarius–Leo axis corresponds to a collective evolutionary shift between individual sovereignty and participation within larger networks. The nodal axis describes a polarity between past conditioning and directional growth. When the North Node moves through Aquarius and the South Node through Leo, emphasis shifts away from centralized authority, charismatic leadership, and ego-driven narratives, and toward decentralized systems, technological mediation, collective structures, and network-based organization.

Each time the North Node enters Aquarius, monetary tension becomes visible. The 1933 cycle corresponds with gold confiscation and monetary centralization. The 1971 cycle corresponds with the suspension of gold convertibility and the formalization of the fiat regime. The 2007–2009 cycle corresponds with the global financial crisis and exposure of systemic leverage giving birth to bitcoin as the most important technology of this century. Aquarius nodal periods repeatedly coincide with stress around monetary sovereignty, and financial network structure.

The ~36-year Saturn–Neptune cycle resets the boundary between definition and trust. Saturn governs law, authority, and institutional form. Neptune governs myth, divinity and unconscious collective imagination. When they converge, the narrative that justifies power dissolves and must be rewritten. These periods consistently coincide with ideological reorganization and shifts in what is legitimate.

The ~80–84-year Uranian institutional cycle shocks the framework itself, disrupting entrenched systems forcing quick adaptation. The container of monetary authority and governance undergoes pressure to reorganize.

When these cycles overlap, systemic re-evaluation follows. Incentives that once held coherence fracture. Institutional narratives lose stability. Financial architecture encounters structural constraint and redesign pressure. Reorientation becomes necessary, and value must be reshaped from first principles.

The following timeline outlines these cycles and their historical markers as reference points.

The ~18.6-Year Nodal Cycle

Across each Aquarian return, a clear pattern emerges: monetary authority consolidates, credit expands beyond tangible backing, and sovereignty narrows under the language of progress, unity, or emergency. In 1839–1840 and again in the late nineteenth century, industrial and imperial credit systems intensified, exposing tensions between commodity discipline and political expansion of money. By 1915–1916, elastic currency and coordinated central banking scaled through war, normalizing fractional reserves under federal design. The 1933–1935 gold confiscation centralized monetary power under emergency decree, and by 1952–1953 the fiscal-military state embedded permanent deficit spending into economic structure.

The decisive rupture arrived in 1971, when gold convertibility ended and the full fiat regime formalized; from there, financialization accelerated, disparities widened, and capital increasingly flowed through debt. The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989–1990 reorganized geopolitics and concentrated monetary authority in supranational institutions, narrowing local sovereignty under the promise of integration. Finally, the 2007–2009 crisis exposed decades of leveraged credit while digital financial layers expanded over legacy systems, surveillance intensified, and custody shifted toward centralized monitoring. Each cycle reveals the same structural arc: greater abstraction of money, deeper credit dependency, and the recurring need to safeguard value beyond concentrated control.

Commodity Credit vs. Circulation Credit

Two forms of credit operate within monetary systems.

Commodity credit refers to lending existing money or specie. The lender transfers stored value and later receives the same quantity back. The money supply does not expand. The lender’s incentive is security, custody, and the orderly return of what was entrusted.

Circulation credit permits banks to issue claims beyond existing reserves through accounting expansion. Credit is created through debt issuance rather than the transfer of existing commodity-backed funds. The money supply expands structurally through leverage, increasing monetary claims without a corresponding increase in underlying goods.

When centralized banking scaled during wartime finance in the 1910s, elastic currency and coordinated credit expansion became normalized. Over successive cycles, reliance on circulation credit compounded leverage across the system. The current U.S. federal debt, exceeding $37 trillion, reflects the cumulative expansion of a debt-based monetary architecture layered over this system of credit issuance.

As Ludwig von Mises wrote, “There are two sorts of credit: commodity credit and circulation credit.” Commodity credit transfers present goods against future goods. Circulation credit, issued through fiduciary media not covered by money, expands claims without increasing real capital. Credit expansion does not create wealth; it creates additional titles to the same underlying resources.

Today this distinction clarifies what is unfolding. Even assets considered hard money, such as silver, gold, or Bitcoin, are increasingly mediated through derivatives, options, futures, and exchange-traded structures that trade as paper claims rather than as settlement in the underlying asset. In the case of Bitcoin, January 2024 marked a structural shift with the issuance of spot ETFs, introducing large-scale institutional wrappers that allow exposure without direct custody. The market now operates with layered claims on a finite base, and price discovery increasingly reflects flows within these derivative structures rather than simple transfer of the asset itself. The monetary good remains scarce; the claims upon it multiply.

In this kind of structure, the real value sits with the people who actually hold the asset, coins in cold storage, metals in vaults. Direct custody; everything else is a claim layered on top of a claim. Those layers depend on counterparties, clearing houses, and legal continuity, if the system fractures, those promises fracture with it. What remains is what is directly held. In a full systemic break, paper evaporates; possession endures.