I’m in a deeply introspective space, and I want to take full advantage of it. I’ve been looking at time, at cycles, observing where we stand at the very end of one—something still undefined, something we cannot yet name. The less external noise I let in, the better. This way, whatever I perceive, whatever I feel, it’s coming from a higher place, not from the static and distortion of the outside world. And there is so much noise. So much noise.

So, I’ll be brief.

With Venus retrograde and an upcoming Mercury retrograde, all I feel is the need to pull energy from within. We are approaching eclipse season—March 14th marks the first, a full moon in Virgo (remember, discernment), followed by the second on March 29th, a New Moon in Aries. What is unfolding for you?

I know last week I spoke about Dante stepping into the fire and about Damiel, the angel in Wings of Desire who leapt into the decision to embody his humanity. But this time, it’s not about action. This time, it’s about moving slowly through the fog, about trusting instincts, intuition, and inner vision more than anything else. What we see outside is only a reflection of what’s inside.

This is not a time for answers but for listening deeply. The stillness holds more than the noise ever could.

If you know what your needs are and you learn how to voice them, whatever is shaping the future will be defined by these moments of contemplation. And that will shape your perception. Trust that you will be ready.

I know you’re ready, Monika…

So I leave you with this:

We have to be willing to let go of the life we’ve planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us. — Joseph Campbell

This is the threshold.

Let’s see what emerges.

“By this summer, you could be mastering the form of your own vision while allowing it to expand through the depth of your heart.”

For those of you that are not familiar with the Kybalion, I leave you this video, is a fascinating text that explores Hermetic philosophy, the book outlines seven fundamental principles or “laws” that govern the universe:

"All is mind; the Universe is mental."

"As above, so below; as below, so above."

"Nothing rests; everything moves; everything vibrates."

"Everything is dual; everything has poles."

"Everything flows, out and in."

"Every cause has its effect; every effect has its cause."

"Gender is in everything; everything has its masculine and feminine principles." [This does not refer merely to biological sex but to universal creative forces—active and passive, logic and intuition, expansion and contraction.]

Enjoy, and breathe!

