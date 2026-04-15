LFG_Aries 🚀

Aries stellium season is here; a rare concentration. The energy is intense, and so is the opportunity to observe the speed of things on a moment-to-moment basis. New Moon conjunct Chiron on the 17th, wishing you take space for your individual self as you integrate your peace within. Stability grounds through what you value, while crisis reveals where your leverage is thin, as it also shows where perfection is inexistent.
The Fool moves with risk and rhythm, sometimes feeling butterflies in the stomach while leaning into the unknown and trusting it. I am sharing this beautiful song from WU LYF’s newest album, “A Wave That Will Never Break,” kudos to my friend Ellery James Roberts and his bandmates.
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