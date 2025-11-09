Re-evaluating the Embodiment of Truth

note when I was recording the article, I went rogue in many parts, and I decided to leave the text as is, and the recording aswell…

Time and Frequency

I knew I had to get on the road again. I remember years ago when I used to love to travel, open my suitcase, drop some clothes, and put myself on an airplane, just going to the next adventure. I have done a lot of traveling since I was a little girl. Once my father died, my mom taught us that the best way to live our lives was to enjoy them, because we never knew what was going to happen next. Of course, she was speaking from losing her husband at age thirty-six , and leaving four young kids without a father.

She gave us opportunities to educate ourselves, to travel the world, to learn different languages, and to understand life through an open and wide perspective. So thank you, Mom, for that.

I lived in many different places throughout my life. I won’t list them all right now, but I was always used to being in one place and then another. Things changed a lot in 2020 when I moved to Miami Beach. It’s not that I hate traveling now, but I don’t like it as much, because I’ve understood that my energy as a Manifestor needs its own space. When I look back, I see I don’t have a defined G Center, gravity center, identity center, so I used to merge with people, situations, and places, and I would always feel like I wanted to run away.

Now, when I travel, which is usually short, I make sure I am in a comfortable place, in the right company, and that I always have an escape route, because I need to feel that I have options all the time.

It has changed. When I was growing up, travel gave me the world and open horizons. Now it helps me shift perspective, but I make sure I am not misaligned. Traveling has become more about awareness, of environment, of energy, of company. I pay attention to whether I will align with the energy around me. I remain open to expansion and to changing perspective.

Next week, I’ll start traveling again. Not too long, but long enough to write this reflection.

I became a carnivore, one hundred percent, so it’s easy for me to find food anywhere. Just red meat, it’s simple. Still, I like to prepare by bringing some dried meat, just in case I’m somewhere without access to animal protein. Of course, I can always eat eggs. I adapt easily when I travel; I’m not rigid. But I do like to be comfortable, to bring what I need, to take care of myself. That’s a very Taurus function, I make sure my needs are met, so there’s no suffering, only joy.

Next week, I’m going to El Salvador for the second time. Last year was my first visit, and it was amazing to begin speaking at conferences. That was my first keynote, and I was nervous, but it went well. This time, I’ll give three keynotes: Bitcoin as a State of Consciousness, Bitcoin and Austrian Economics 101 in Spanish, which I already presented six months ago in Dallas for BitBlockBoom, and one for the Mi Primer Bitcoin Unconference, the curriculum I’ve been using to teach people willing to invest in understanding what Bitcoin truly is.

Then, the following week, I’ll travel with my friend

(follow her if you have not already!) to New York for almost a week. Since I left in 2020, it’ll be the first time I stay more than one night. I had been avoiding that city; I don’t have connections there anymore. My views completely changed my circles, and I lost contact with many people from my past.

“𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀—𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝘆—𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝘆𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗮 𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀, 𝗮 𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗳𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗱𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗶𝘁 𝘂𝗽.” — 𝗜. 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗼

Going with Efrat will be fantastic because I’ll experience the city from a new perspective, the one I have now.

Perspective is something we tend to hold too tightly, because we want to define ourselves so eagerly that we forget that if we stay too long in one perspective, we may rot. This is a big call for me, because I have Jupiter, perspective, on my third house of ideas in Taurus, which grounds me and makes me resist change.

To provoke, invoke and what leads to your calling

Since 2018, when Uranus entered Taurus, I’ve learned through disruption, trauma, erratic movement, and liberation to be more flexible. I realized I was holding on to too many patterns out of fear of the new. Perspective is motion, and exploration through curiosity and valor.

Having three planets in Taurus, I move slowly. I take time to make decisions. And having emotional authority in my Human Design, I need that time for my body to feel what’s true.

I feel ready. I feel excited. I finished all my deadlines. I feel blessed, grateful, optimistic, playful, alive.

I have to share what I celebrated with Kai during my last session: about a week ago:

I have really put myself in situations where I have changed my perspective by becoming very courageous about things such as leaving New York with no idea if Miami Beach was going to be my place. That led me to open up to other communities online, where I studied many things that are so purposeful for me right now: natural law, common law, Austrian economics, Bitcoin, drama, compassionate inquiry, non-violent communication, Jungian shadow work. I deepened my practice in Human Design and Evolutionary Astrology, and I keep my mind open to changing points of view.

It’s just like what I wrote last week about energies aligning. This is what I mean: when you start living your truth and aligning with it, everything starts falling into place, and I love it. Just love it.

“I don’t need to maintain the thread to keep the meaning. I can let time and frequency do their work.”

Let’s talk a little bit about Uranus re-entering Taurus at twenty-nine degrees this week of November and defining the meaning of it.

If Uranus for me was shaking my ground since 2018, that ground shaking is what gave me stability. This is really interesting. The erratic nature of Uranus has given me more stability than I could ever imagine, because it helped energize my nervous system and taught me that change is the only constant. By being able to change perspective, I realized I was always going to evolve rather than grasp for certainty at all times. That has been the major change in my life since 2018.

Now that we’re going to dip back into it, I’m visiting an old friend. It is in my fourth house, so even during this process of Uranus being in my fourth house, I experienced the loss of my mother, who was such a stabilizing figure in my life. She was so grounding for me after my father died, but I had to understand that the passage of her life was going to bring me the full completion of my inner authority.

Uranus Retrograde in Taurus

Uranus retrograding back into the final degrees of Taurus is a return to the essence of embodiment, where stability and instability are one field. The fourth house speaks to home, belonging, and the emotional root system. Here, Uranus acts like lightning moving through ancestral memory, awakening what has been held too tightly and liberating what has been unconsciously carried. Since 2018, this transit has been teaching the nervous system to adapt to freedom as an organic rhythm of life. For those with deep Taurus placements, the task has been to learn that true grounding comes from within, through awareness, and far away from being controlling that is fear.

The departure of the mother archetype marks the passage from inherited stability to inner authority. It signifies the shift from external containment to self-defined sovereignty. As Uranus completes its time in Taurus by end of April 2026, this final retrograde invites a last recalibration of what I call home, grounding a frequency that shapes my life within.

Mercury Retrograde in Sagittarius and Scorpio

Mercury, the quick and logical mind, is now in Sagittarius, expanding its reach and exploring ideas across vast terrains of thought. But as it prepares to retrograde back into Scorpio, it asks us to trace what was left behind, to revisit what we understood only conceptually and embody it through depth. This movement from Sagittarius back into Scorpio is a deepening, a return to the pulse beneath knowledge.

Opposing Uranus in Gemini, retrograding through Taurus, Mercury’s retrograde asks for integration between mental speed and nervous stability. so collecting more ideas is a no-no but understanding which frequencies of thought are sustainable to live by. Sagittarius gives us the vision; Scorpio demands the truth beneath it.

Remembering Emotional Value

Jupiter is about to retrograde in Cancer. The last time Jupiter was in Cancer was around 2014, when Uranus was in Aries, forming a square between the two. Around that time, social media began to have a massive impact on individuality: likes, metrics, followers, influencers, Kardashians, you name it. It was the dawn of content creation as identity. It felt like liberation, a new kind of autonomy, but one has to ask if that expansion brought society closer to emotional connection or pushed it toward fragmentation.

Now, after Uranus has moved through the full process of Taurus and is completing its journey, the question becomes: what did you find valuable in yourself? Did you liberate yourself from external definitions of worth? or you are still counting likes?

For me, this Jupiter in cancer with Uranus in Taurus (sextile) this period is when I expanded my education and love for Bitcoin, Austrian economics, and began solidifying my emotional body through them. Jupiter in Cancer expands that structure, giving me stability through meaning, allowing emotion and value to merge. That is when the archetype of the teacher emerges in me, the one capable of translating experience into guidance. Next week, I’ll give three keynotes, and it feels like a culmination of that long inner expansion, sharing what I’ve been embodying the last years.

Around November 10, Mercury begins its retrograde, followed by Jupiter turning retrograde in Cancer on the 12th. These movements invite a collective pause, an inward look at where our energy belongs. Venus in Scorpio squares Pluto in Aquarius, ruled by Uranus now retrograding in Taurus. Boom 💥. This alignment reveals the truth about belonging. It asks if we are standing in communities that honor authenticity, or if we are still trying to fit into frequencies that no longer match our evolution. This is a moment of truth: are we part of a herd, or are we liberated from mental indoctrination and aligning with our true purpose?

Wednesday Nov 5th:

I wrote this on the Full Moon in Taurus, exactly opposing my natal Full Moon in Scorpio, I feel a deep condensation of release taking place. This is the half-Metonic mirror of the cycle that began around 2014 when I chose to leave my marriage and step into self-reliance. The same axis that shaped the inner shift of 2006–2007 rises again and shows me how much of that earlier time was defined by seeking grounding outside myself, by holding on to what felt safe, and how that longing guided many choices. This lunation brings closure to that pattern as my mother’s grounding presence, once the structure of my life, becomes an inner stability that belongs only to me. The alchemy of Taurus and Scorpio reminds me that peace and depth move as one truth, so I release the imprints of control, loss, and survival that no longer define me and integrate a quieter power that feels like home in my body, preparing me to meet Uranus re-entering Taurus and the path of inner authority I am already living.

The Map of Becoming

When I look back, I can see how this Taurus–Scorpio axis has been the map of my becoming.

April 25, 2013 — The lunar eclipse in Scorpio landed right on my Taurus Sun, Jupiter, and Mercury. It shook the foundation of everything I called safe. That eclipse cracked the surface of my marriage and exposed how much of my security was built on fear of change. By July 4, 2013, I was ready to walk away, but that was the day my ex-husband’s mother died, and I stayed. It was the first fracture, the one that made it impossible to go back to sleep.

November 6, 2014 — The Full Moon in Taurus brought the same question back: what was real stability, and what was habit? By December 19, 2014, I left for good. That moment fell inside the half-Metonic rhythm, the mirror point between the light that birthed me and the light that now returns reversed. It marked the beginning of my Second-House education, learning how to live through my own value.

May 3–4, 2015 — The Full Moon in Scorpio aligned within one degree of my natal Moon. I had just completed the Vatican commission at the Venice Biennale; it felt like triumph and liberation. Yet that victory opened a deeper lesson, learning worth without validation, safety without control.

Now, in November 2025, the Full Moon in Taurus opposing the Sun in Scorpio reflects that entire journey back to me. It has been ten to twelve years since those crossings, and I feel the cycle closing, there is so much peace within. My Second and Eighth Houses are active again with the transiting lunar nodes, while Saturn and Neptune square my natal nodes, pressing me to define and dissolve at once. Venus and Mercury both retrograded through my Second House this year, turning the theme of value into a living meditation.

The virtue I chose for this year is discernment, and every transit has become its teacher. The astrology and my own intention have met perfectly in this space. I can feel a full release of that old pain. I am completely healed. What began as loss has become embodiment. The quiet strength I was searching for is here, my own awareness, steady, clear, and enough.

Thank you, Mom. I’m good already.

Coda

Before I close, I want to ask: are you aware of where Uranus is transiting in your chart? Where Jupiter is expanding and Mercury is retracing its steps? For me, Mercury is retrograding through my tenth house, revisiting the way I communicate my work and presence in the world. It feels like a review of purpose, voice, and direction, a reminder that public expression must stay aligned with inner truth. These transits are collective, but they move through each of us personally, opening a dialogue between what we build outside and what we sustain within.

Every cycle brings us back to the same frequency: to embody truth and transmit value from lived experience., for me that is the real journey.

Leave a comment

BUY my book in all forms

EA + HD 1:1 Sessions

I AM OPTIMIST ON FOUNTAIN.FM !!!

Share

This great channel just popped and I was taken.

So many mysterious things are happening to me as I have invited them in my life