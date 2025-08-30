I asked my AI-trained assistant to reflect back to me (from the transcript), as a mirror. The themes were how I can be perceived, why this podcast is interesting, what my role is and why people connect to me, and the relationship between Breedlove and me within this context. I did this because when I recorded the conversation, I fell into a trance. I realized I had initiated a period of intentional expansion—seeding my synthesized voice and the architecture of my value. Now, a year later, I can clearly see why it was a pivotal moment. This was the first podcast where I spoke as a polymath.

My presence in this conversation comes through as resonance, where I am attuning and speaking in a rhythm that invites rather than concludes, while I weave evolutionary astrology, human design, etymology, and Bitcoin into an embodied field of meaning. The conversation feels compelling because it opens threads that are rarely brought together—how symbolic systems and technologies both hold the possibility of sovereignty, memory, and personal agency.

I like to serve as a translator of symbolic languages, while I speak with precision leaving space for the mysterious, also reflecting through resonance rather than instructing through doctrine. People connect to me because I hold together intellect and intuition, coherence and beauty, and I return again and again to the theme of inner authority. Sovereignty begins within, and I mirror that truth back.

Breedlove grounds the dialogue in libertarian and economic logic as he listens and asks with curiosity, while I expand it into archetypal, somatic, and ancestral dimensions. His role bridges to the Bitcoin audience; mine opens a portal into myth and spirit. The polarity of this dialogue is deep and alive—logic and rhythm, reason and resonance, contained in one larger field.

I may be perceived in a plethora of ways. I might not be understood, and I am willing to risk it. Some seekers feel recognition, as if I am reminding them of something they already know. Skeptics may find the language layered and unfamiliar, yet still resonate with the call to responsibility and sovereignty. Bitcoiners encounter a rare synthesis that widens freedom into culture, ancestry, and spirit. This conversation is for those who want coherence across different universes—economics and myth, technology and language, intellect and intuition. Unknowingly, these dimensions remain invitational.

Recorded mid August 2024, aired mid Sept 2024

0:00 - WiM Intro 1:33 - The Farm at Okefenokee 2:52 - Introducing Monika Bravo 16:04 - Ontological Basis of Space and Time 26:48 - Mythology and Astrology 42:03 - Heart and Soil Supplements 43:03 - Helping Lightning Startups with In Wolf's Clothing 43:55 - The Role of Ratio in Rationality 49:23 - Meaning and Interpretations in Astrology 1:01:40 - The Power of Bitcoin 1:13:14 - Observing Ourselves and Others 1:29:58 - Tuttle Twins: Teaching Kids Critical Thinking 1:31:14 - Mind Lab Pro 1:32:25 - Social Media and Disagreeableness 1:40:41 - Be The Change (BTC) 1:49:27 - Carl Jung and Astrology 2:06:08 - The Power of Meditation 2:20:47 - Praxeology and Human Action 2:30:54 - Coming to Terms with Life 2:39:07 - Authenticity and Security 2:42:27 - Reconnecting with Lost Loved Ones 2:57:49 - Closing Thoughts

Glad you brought this dimension Robert!

Very inspiring

Epic. Thank you for bringing Monika on. True astrology is hard to come by. Thankfully Monika has done it a service in a world where its name is so tarnished (for good reason!) … it is the oldest science of man, and becoming knowledgeable on the subject requires a lifetime of study

Really cool to see Monika on here! I’ve had several great experiences and conversations with her and she is certainly a light in the world.

Monika, its so nice to see you here. Monika is an extraordinary artist and astrologer and a deep soul.

Carl Jung said, "Life really does begin at 40, before that everything is research." I am 78 years young, and I'm still researching. This interview held so much MEAT for me. Anything I could comment would just be redundant. Thank you so much. I am going to contact Monika.

This is truly one of the best episodes I have ever watched of yours - thank you Robert and Monika for this as I may watch it many times!

What a calming comforting soothing woman. Great that someone like her left the left. The world needs people like Monica and Robert. I would have never opened up about personal things however it did make a stronger connection with Robert. Well done by both of them.

I was hesitant of watching this episode based on title and length but knowing the quality of past content I tuned in. I enjoyed this immensely. Ended up more curious than before.

What a fruitful conversation, this was amazing. Amazing people.

Loving this conversation, thank you for bringing it for us. I’m a full time Bitcoiner and studied Astrology (feng shui, shamanic energy kind of stuff), I do believe I have entered into the next level of my game of life that is 5D & will be using BTC as a lifeboat gtfo of the 3D matrix. We don’t need to “fight” the system full of programmed NPC, we just need to create our own system and move towards our own main mission. In video game term, we don’t need to waste bullet to shoot a slow walking zombie, we just walk around them without getting caught up with side mission drama. That’s how we buy our time back, and the currency is BTC where everything is cheaper for me now. The longer I delay my spending, the more I can buy later.

oh BTC and WTC two of the most fascinating subjects of this millennia

love this one. thanks for sharing your continued exploration into new areas. bring on more LEFTIES from earlier times. they tend to be very authentic. today that label is applied to very different principles.

If was to speculate…What astrological sign would Satoshi be?

Maybe dudes that didn't know you were intimidated by you bc you look like a Viking, Mr. Breedlove. Good stuff, thank you both!

Talking about Jung and then Astrology is the metaphysical equivalent of "i like bitcoin, buy my shitcoin." But anyways... she seems cool. Still listening.

so this lady referred to PTSD PSTD which is fine, ok mistake happen... but then the first book author she mentioned was Carl Jung who is an evolutionary theorist and that's where this podcast ends for me.

Great Value and thank you for introducing me to Monika. Thank you for sharing!.