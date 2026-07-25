Four Questions and a Nap

Hey, I sat down and I wrote two articles a few days apart. Just when I was going to start recording, I’m like, “Mmm, this doesn’t feel right because there’s something that has shifted in me. Every time I want to say something, do something, or create an awareness of the relationship I’m having with the thing, situation, or person, I’m asking the same question:

-Is this solar? -Is this coming from my heart? -Does this need to be spoken? -Does this need to be published?

It’s not that I became a doubtful person, but right now I’m confronting a reality that my identity has shifted or is in the process of transformation. Therefore, I’m also taking time to realize how it is that I want to encounter the other.

So instead of publishing what I wrote about economics, or God only knows what I was talking about… (even the Nodal Shift this weekend, any other major thing, or anything astrologically that’s going on, or what’s going on with Bitcoin), do I want to write about that? Even if I have a lot to say, do I actually want to engage with it this way? That was a question. And the answer, after a long nap because I’m very tired these days, was no. So here I am writing about not publishing what I’ve written.

My first piece was about economics, and it was very different. It was stating positions and asking the reader to agree or disagree with them, or build an argument to be defended or to be let go.

This time around, it’s not an argument about anything. It’s just barely an observation of a shift, and so by observing it, is what’s becoming the content. It is enacting the very question that it poses rather than answering it from the outside.

The four questions that I posted, I feel, really come from a place where I am being loyal to myself. These are not rhetorical questions. Each one is doing something different, and together they’re tracing a real sequence of discernment rather than the four ways of saying the same thing in the way triadic anaphora often uses. As it ends, it holds without resolving. I do not arrive at a lesson about the voice or timing. I arrive at the fact that I took a nap because of fatigue, and then the piece is naming its own existence as a result of what is not.

I must say that I also arrived at the declaration too fast about identity shifting, because it is something that is coming from something that I’ve been experiencing, but I have not been able to convey. Again, as I listened to it and I reread it, I say, “Hey, Monika, hold on. I don’t want to sound absolute. I don’t want to have the last word.” This is part of this new relationship to how I relate to my needs, how I listen to them, and how I become aware if what I’m doing is a performance or is something that is genuine and coming from my heart. My body speaks to me these days, and it basically supports the direction.

The second article was about the Nodal Change, and I will or will not eventually make a comment about it. For now, I prefer to live those changes, to embody them, to enact another perspective, to be able to turn my neck in a way that I haven’t been able to since I came from Vancouver. As I’ve been releasing and receiving, releasing, receiving. Anyway, that’s my poem of the day, and I will leave with words of gratitude.

Afterward->

Aristotle, Nicomachean Ethics.

When the outside turns very noisy, turn to ancestral wisdom. The Greeks endowed the West with a marvelous mythology and culture. They set up the principles of how man acts.

Below, two excerpts from my new book, The Art of Synthesis and the Architecture of My Value. L3, The Radiography of Culture. 2026. I am designing it now and will drop it after eclipse season.

Excerpts from THE ART OF SYNTHESIS & THE ARCHITECTURE OF MY VALUE. L3— The Radiography of Culture. 2026

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