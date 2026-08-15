Shattering reality meets consensus

The first of the two eclipses of the season just passed, and I have decided not to talk about it without feeling it. There's something quite clear for me: reality has been shattering. It's been broken into many, many different crystals, and each crystal projects its own perspective, its own possible reality that can materialize. Now, there are two things that are very important to question in oneself:

Where do I stand in my value?

What am I consenting to?

I’m going to explore a little bit the recent ingress of the North Node in Aquarius, with Pluto in Aquarius, and the South Node and Sun and Jupiter in Leo squaring Chiron in Taurus.

This choreography has been creating both a crisis and a tough confrontation that is so welcome in the collective at many levels. I’m going to choose one subject very specifically, but this also applies to any other subject in your life. I’m going to be speaking of consensus, bitcoin, money, value, but you could take this apart and put health, medicine, Pharma. You could also write schooling, academics, herd mentality, and r3tardation, because I can give you examples today of many things that are happening that are shattering reality. I’m just going to give some hints so you can identify the same ideas also personally, because it all depends if you’re going through this on a personal level. Even though it’s personal, there’s always going to be a reflection of how you relate to the collective in your community.

A shared field held together by independent nodes.

Consensus belongs to the Aquarian realm when we understand it as a coordination among sovereign individuals. Yet, consensus itself is not automatically Aquarian. It can also become conformity, ideologically captured, or the unconscious rule of the group. In Latin, Consentire means to feel together, to agree to share a perception, and in Bitcoin, consensus has an even more precise meaning. Each participant independently verifies the same rules. No central authority declares what is true. Agreement emerges through verification. But when consensus acts through mandates, imposing itself against property rights and the body, it turns against the individual it was meant to protect.

Is consensus something that belongs to the realm of the collective, to the shared field held by many, or does it always risk breaking into a single voice, a single decree standing in for everyone?

I feel the pull of the future, the pull of my own sovereignty, my own singular frame, and I have to ask which one is actually mine to protect.

A rupture is occurring now, just watch how the earth is shaking around the globe realigning tectonic plates via volcanic eruptions and earthquakes across many continents.

I observe this shattering landing directly inside the values Bitcoin was built to protect. When value is held within the relationship, it becomes the meeting point where giving and receiving are embraced. Together they press against a shared intelligence I am watching form in real time, a pattern moving through the network I am part of. This pressure could be the crisis that creates an opening, that confronts my chance to relate to consensus as liberation, the way the world met it as submission six years ago. I know I did not allow the pressure to give in.

I am looking at the chart of Bitcoin and its transits right now. I observe where its value is stored, and I ask whether the structure holding it is proven or only assumed. Harmony and relationship meet strategy and clear sight at its very root, and I know peace cannot be bought by giving up the principles that built it.

I observe the original emotional image still alive in that chart, the first impulse, the memory of direct action, independence, self custody, the beginning of something that asked no permission from anyone. I watch that territory being claimed again by the collective mind, institutions, labor, infrastructure, hierarchy, regulation, the machinery required to keep something running. I ask whether the commitment behind it still holds together, or whether a shadow has fallen over its purpose while everyone waited for someone else to guard it.

The most important thing here is not what other people are doing, but how I am revaluing my own commitment to what Bitcoin really is. Bitcoin does not move forward or backward until the individual takes responsibility for where they are standing.

What is money?

How am I taking care of my own needs?

What just happened > a shattering reality is revealed

I watch every actor arrive on stage now, the miners, the developers, the custodians, the corporations, the governments, the influencers, the guardians, each one declaring themselves the keeper of what Bitcoin was originally for. I ask myself if I am one of them, performing guardianship instead of practicing it.

Can the individual remain sovereign while participating in the collective field?

I do not agree because I trust the network. I agree because I can verify.

There’s a fork splitting Bitcoin right now, coming from BIP-110, and it has people fighting over who is right about what Bitcoin even is. We have the clown, or the spook, Michael Saylor calling Bitcoin "digital capital" while turning STRC, his own company's preferred stock, into what he calls "digital credit," paper Bitcoin dressed up as innovation,⁸ and we have others insisting all spam should be stripped from the chain, which is its own kind of discrimination, deciding from the outside what belongs and what does not. Where the needle is, and where the needle should be, is decided by each individual, not by the consensus of everybody.

There's a war over what sound custody is, coming from somewhere unannounced, as everyone silently agreed on trusting the field. It’s putting pressure on whether you should be in custody of your own coins, because there have been not one but several security breaches in the last ten days. Self-custody is not something that can be assigned to a third party. Once you choose how to take care of your own value, you become responsible for how that is done. One could say there is an attack coming from the outside, and why not, everything is at stake right now.

And that is where I bring the early Pisces lunar eclipse on Bitcoin’s Venus, at 2° Pisces in the seventh house, arriving August 28th. That is the question of how we relate to the agreements we are making, the alliances, the value shared between parties, where we sell ourselves short. That needs to be questioned, and we need to put light into that, because without this discernment, we just merge into a blob without any possibility to choose individually.

The eclipse squares Uranus on Pallas Athena in Gemini in the eleventh house, an opportunity for a radical re-patterning of collective intelligence. This is exposing how narratives circulate through the network and how quickly consensus can become manufactured, and that is exactly what is happening. People are taking sides, and people are scared, because what they were standing on before is no longer solid ground.

We do not agree because we trust one another. We agree because each of us can verify.

What I'm observing from my point of view is that this is happening across many different disciplines, not just Bitcoin. I'm watching it in medicine, and despite the evidence confirming what we, as conspiracy theorists, knew was right because we were following our instinctual protection to our bodies, it was overridden by the consensus of the very weak. They not only signaled us as being murderers. I do not blame Fauci for any of it. I blame the people who complied without ever questioning, the ones who let another man's word replace their own verification.

I’m okay with it because I never felt rage, and I felt a sense of relief and release when 99% of the people that I knew walked away from my life. It was actually a very good flush. It was like, “This is what it needed to happen.”

I'm also watching it in academics, in the credentials everybody clings to. DEI, diversity, equity, inclusion, is f*cking nonsense, nothing but more division, more judgment, more discrimination dressed as virtue. We're watching the fall of a man put on a pedestal, caught in the very thing he preached against, who chose to end his life rather than stand inside the consequence of being seen for what he was, a mirror of inflated ethos built on the hunger to be seen, not on integrity. A sad story for sure.

I am not saying he, or anyone, followed that pattern exactly, this is my own interpretation, laid over a grief that is not mine to carry. But it stands as a mirror of what happens when a whole group of people follow rules so far from their own standing. There is a family grieving, and questions that remain unanswered. I dare to say this despite a person having died. What is it about the collective that you are pursuing without knowing who you are as an individual? The same question stands for every mandate, every rule adopted without asking whether it was ever yours to follow. None of this is a verdict on anyone's life, only a mirror held up to my own.

What am I consenting to?

What am I verifying for myself?

Where have I delegated my authority to the consensus image of Bitcoin?

Beneath all of it, what is money?

Because the future of Bitcoin may depend less upon achieving collective agreement and more upon whether sovereign individuals still understand the value they are agreeing to preserve.

Dialectics, or Why Language and Context Matter

The word traces to Greek dialektikē technē, the art of philosophical discussion, from dialektikos, of conversation or discourse, conversation, rooted in dialegesthai, to converse. The deeper components are dia, through or across, and legein, to speak.

Dialectic refers originally to a dialogue between two people who hold different points of view about a subject but wish to arrive at the truth through reasoned argument, using logic. They advocate propositions and counter propositions. The outcome might be the refutation of a proposition, a combination of opposing assertions into a synthesis, or a qualitative improvement of the dialogue itself.

Unfortunately, in these last times, this is not what we see. We are seeing people at war, using ad hominem insults. I raise my hand here, because sometimes I use the word r3tard out of frustration, and I want to clarify what I mean by it. I never use it from a place where biologically someone carries a handicap. I use it for a mind or an understanding that has been arrested, because of emotional trauma, because of a lack of education, or because of an unwillingness to move around different points of perspective. The thought process itself is r3tarded. So when I say this is r3tarded, I am not insulting somebody’s intellect directly. I am saying they cannot see from different perspectives, and the speed of their understanding is off.

There is also the possibility of seeing things from an unmovable place. A stagnation starts from there. When things are static and do not move in another way, it arrives at a place where no dialogue can be achieved. The string of words thrown across when dialogue and eloquence cannot be met is racism, r3tarded, communist, fascist. It is interesting, because all these words once carried real weight and real meaning, and now they are thrown back and forth like a tennis game. It is ridiculous.

To take on the Aquarian quality is to be objective, to watch a position without needing to defend it or destroy it. The upcoming lunar eclipse on August 27-28th offers exactly this, discernment instead of reaction. Embracement has to be felt and trusted, and it does not depend on outer authority. It is the inner authority that aligns with its own need for value.

Once we have seen what our shadow is, the shadow comes from the individual who is not yet acting from its own authority and is projecting it onto the collective. Another incident happened not long ago in the realm of astrology, when Steven Forrest, an old and revered teacher, used the N-word while speaking to a colleague who happens to be a person of color. He was not bothered by it, but oh boy, the whole community ostracized him. This same community of astrologers, the one that pushed the jab, calling people names, is not surprising to me when all this collectiveness has arrived at a place of stagnation, when people choose the safety of the herd over the courage to speak plainly.

Let the walls crack and the light show the darkness.

I ask myself the question every day: am I being solar, am I radiating from my own light, or am I still being driven by the waters of the collective herd?