The elephant in the room

Back in April 2022, I wrote this description about what an eclipse is. (moving it to the end)

Two fictional points: the nodes and eclipses. “It is particularly important to stress that when dealing with the nodes, both of them should always be considered, and not only the north node, as it often is done. We’re dealing here with a line, not with a mere point.” — Rudhyar.

Back to the future:

This year, on January 11th, 2025, the South Node of the Moon entered Virgo, and the North Node entered Pisces. We are probably right in the middle; we’re still 18 degrees, so a little less than the middle, and this cycle is going to end July 26th, 2026. Let’s remember the previous cycle: the North Node was in Pisces and the South Node in Virgo from June 23rd, 2006 until December 18th, 2007.

What was happening in your life? Why were you surrendering? Why were you so meticulously discerning?

So right now, not only do we have these eclipses in this nodal axis, but we have Saturn, that takes 30 years to come back to the same place, activating these eclipses as it goes back to Pisces. The lord of time has already been a few months in Aries showing us where we have to be based, have courage, become individuated.

Suddenly he says “oopsie, I forgot something, I have to go back, try to fetch it.”

The whole deal with Saturn going back is not to fall into a role that has been outgrown, like for instance:

any role of victimization: poor me, it’s just happening to me, I can’t believe it.

Anything that takes you away from your own responsibility and you start blaming even the mosquito that is hovering around your skin,

stop it! that’s when you know that you’re going back to the past and it’s not a good place where to be.

Facing the Mirror

-So what’s going on here?

-What’s going on?

-Have you done any changes that feel like big accomplishments in the last few months? Have you let go of a lot of shit that you never thought you were going to let go of?

-Are you fed up with certain things in your life that kind of dissolve into a new beginning?

Well, hold on to your braces because there’s going to be a little bit of a shake, and we’re going to be thrown back to the past just to make sure that we didn’t forget something. Imagine you’re going back to that rabbit hole that it took you forever to get out of because you finally saw the light, but now you’re given the last opportunity to say:

-are you sure?

-are you sure?

-are you REALLY sure?

Because the reset of 2026 onwards, there’s no way back. That’s why I find the coming eclipse so fascinating.

Things are happening. I always see things from the optimistic point of view. I can’t do it otherwise.

And even in moments of darkness, I look at myself in the mirror and go:

Come on, Monika, there’s always another way. Come on, we can do this.

So here’s the deal: If you still think there’s a part of yourself that is still faking it and nobody has been able to catch that lie, this is the time for you to face yourself completely in the mirror and go: I can do better than this. I can take responsibility for these snafus, whether it’s in economic decisions, whether they’re relational decisions, information that you got wrong, creative endeavors, how you deal with your personal daily habits, your professional career, how you’re projecting yourself outward, your ideologies, and even how you tell lies in front of yourself when you’re in front of your unconscious. That’s a double whammy: seeing things being revealed to you and then saying, “no, that’s not happening!”

Movement = Mutation

So yes, we’ve got a little bit of time, five months, which is great, but don’t max it out!!! Can you imagine having second chances in life and then making lists, but not just making lists, enabling those things to happen? As you make the list of what is not happening, make another list of what you’re going to do about it and then project yourself into the future, a year from now, where you’re going to be.

Use your imagination, use your feelings, use the power of assumption to get out of this whirlpool, because we can all do that. But it only needs movement. If you don’t move, you’re going to stagnate, you will get caught up in the current.

I’ve been doing so many deep studies in resonance and basically I can only reduce it to one word: movement.

You move or you don’t grow.

Movement equals mutation and evolution.

Voices in Resonance “If Pluto represents the soul, as Green suggests, the immutable aspect of the consciousness, or what I term the core of the deep self, then the South Node of the Moon represents the prior life, inter-uterine, early childhood ‘ego’ experiences that have arisen to express those deep unconscious drives.” As Mark Jones writes, “With Pisces the potential exists for this stable identity to surrender to the reality of the soul, the higher self, a transcendent and immortal Being of which individual consciousness is merely an aspect. If surrender is allowed to happen, the person can experience a rejuvenation of the psyche whereby space and time are seen as playgrounds of the spirit”. Rudhyar echoes this: “Saturn in Pisces is guiding us to return to the source from an earthly perspective, calling for presence—not showing off or checking out, but truly showing up”. Jeffrey Wolf Green adds that “melatonin is only actively secreted within the brain when there is decreased light... meditation is a function of the pineal gland, and over time it will actually dissolve the Saturnian boundary within consciousness separating the egocentric consciousness and the Soul, in such a way that over time the center of gravity within consciousness now becomes within the Soul, not the ego”. And as I have said: “Movement equals mutation and evolution. You move or you don’t grow.”

The First Eclipse — September 7, 2025

The first eclipse happens on September 7, 2025—a lunar eclipse at the full Moon, exact at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. What stands out is Ceres inconjunct the Sun in Virgo, which points to a sudden matter that must be handled in a personal and precise way. This draws attention to how you’re voicing discernment in the area where the South Node has been traveling. In evolutionary terms, South Node in Virgo with Ceres and Mercury carries karmic memory of over-analysis, self-criticism, and duty. The growth edge here is to practice discernment without punishment, to care for the body and voice in ways that liberate rather than constrain.

At the same time, there’s clear support from Jupiter, which is trining and sextiling the nodal axis. This acts as emotional support, guidance, and even grace toward surrender. It emphasizes the possibility of becoming more whole while still honoring responsibility. With Venus inconjunct the North Node, a sudden shift may surface around creative value or self-worth, asking you to check in with your emotional body, your creative sense of value, and how you express it. In evolutionary terms, Jupiter trine the nodes often represents protection and opportunity. The soul is invited to trust a larger picture; the challenge is to avoid collapsing back into the Virgo worry and instead allow trust to expand the path forward.

There is also a Yod, with the North Node and the Moon at the apex, and Mars and Venus in sextile forming the base. This alignment acts like a karmic turning point, emphasizing surrender and balance: how you care for individuality while opening to creative validation. With Mars and Venus involved, the pivot is evolutionary—balancing desire and action (Mars) with value and attraction (Venus). The North Node and the Moon pull the story forward, directing the soul toward trust and surrender rather than grasping at control or overemphasizing self-sufficiency.

Alongside this, Uranus trines Pluto while Saturn and Neptune continue their longer passage through Pisces, with Vesta and Juno opposing in Scorpio. This backdrop shows collective transformation working in harmony with individual breakthroughs. But there’s also tension: Mars square Jupiter marks the first quarter square of their cycle. Mars here seeks to initiate—individually and in relationship—yet Jupiter insists that if emotional needs aren’t recognized and courage isn’t expressed on behalf of true individuality, compromise will collapse into imbalance. Evolutionary astrology frames this as a “crisis in action”: a decisive point where the soul must choose courage over concession, or risk repeating old dynamics.

This square ties back to the Mars–Jupiter cycle seeded a year ago when they met in Gemini. At that time, the emphasis was on new ideas. Because of Mars’ retrograde, the growth has been delayed, and now the first quarter square demands action. The evolutionary task is to implement those ideas in a grounded way: to integrate, to build, and to reshape life structures without scattering energy or being overtaken by what you’d prefer to ignore. The crisis here is the shift from inspiration into embodied form, carrying forward only what has true value.

While writing this, I realized how much was seeded in terms of values for me last summer: how I tapped into my Venus–Mercury retrograde last spring, and how this square is now enacting the action of material I have already embraced and integrated.

The Second Eclipse

The second eclipse happens on September 21, 2025—a solar eclipse with the Sun and Moon at 29 Virgo. What stands out is Venus at 2 Virgo squaring Uranus, echoing the themes seeded at the Virgo new Moon on August 23rd. One month later, Venus returns with urgency, asking: what are we valuing right now, and what truly needs to be cleared away? Venus becomes the focal point, conjunct the Vertex in Virgo, forming a Yod that places her at the center of karmic adjustment. In evolutionary terms, Venus in Virgo presses the soul to refine value with precision: cutting through what clutters and reorienting toward what liberates.

Venus squares Vesta at 3 Sagittarius and squares Uranus in Gemini, while Mars at 29 Libra offers a temporary outlet. But Mars is also beginning to square Pluto, marking a third-quarter square in their cycle. In evolutionary astrology, Mars square Pluto at this stage is a karmic “crisis in consciousness”—a point where decisions can no longer be based on individual will alone but must be reoriented by collective forces. The soul faces mutation through tension, learning to act without domination or regression. This phase asks: how do you align your choices with the wider field of collective change, rather than repeat old individualistic patterns? Are these patterns revealing fear of movement, a clinging to decaying matter or situations instead of owning your authority? Check your guilt, your fear, your shame—and release them.

The Sun and Moon at 29 Virgo, with Mercury at 5 Libra, form trines to both Uranus and Pluto. This creates a supportive backdrop for restructuring, reinforcing commitments made around August 23rd when new Virgo beginnings were first outlined. Now, with Saturn back in Pisces, the evolutionary demand is accountability. Look at yourself directly—body, mind, emotions, spirit—without bypass. At the final degree of Virgo, this eclipse insists on completing unfinished work: integration, discernment, and truth in daily life. The trines from Uranus and Pluto support deep, lasting change if the discipline is embraced.

The wider field also includes Vesta and Juno, anchoring devotion and relational contracts. Their presence underlines that responsibility extends beyond the self—into the ways we honor commitments with others and with spirit. In evolutionary terms, a solar eclipse at 29 Virgo aligned with Uranus and Pluto is a turning threshold. The lesson is embodiment without bypass: fulfilling Virgo’s work of honesty, refinement, and service before stepping into a new cycle.

Call me crazy, but I love confronting these challenges. In the past, I would be filled with adrenaline, pure fear. Now I wait for the signal: GO, move, go, go, go.

The elephant in the room

We are entering a passage where old habits and daily choices are dissolving, and the question is whether we can release control and lean into trust. Presence becomes the measure of maturity: responsibility over bypassing, showing up rather than turning away. There is support when we allow trust and nourishment to anchor us, even as moments of crisis demand courage and integrity in action. What we choose to value now, and what we refuse to bypass, determines whether this cycle becomes a true mutation or another repetition of the past.

What habits in your daily life are ready to be surrendered, and what new rhythms are asking to emerge?

Where are you tempted to bypass responsibility, and how can you show up more fully instead?

What source of trust or nourishment can you lean on when the pressure mounts?

What courageous choice is waiting for you right now — one that aligns you with integrity rather than compromise?

What do your current values reveal about the direction you are shaping for yourself?

See you at the other side!!!

Eclipses are here: they are portals, liminal places where one can connect to what has been almost forgotten. Let’s start from the technical part. Eclipses are the cross of the planes of the Moon and Earth’s orbits. A line of intersection is produced when two such planes intersect. This line converges the Earth’s orbit (the ecliptic, tropical zodiac) at two points (nodes), the ascending north and descending south nodes. Thus nodes are fictional points; physically they don’t exist. It is the trajectory of the orbit of the Earth and the Moon at which lines or pathways intersect or branch, a central or connecting point. Eclipses of the Sun and Moon can only occur when they meet (conjunctions) close to the nodes in longitude. During an eclipse there is darkness; something fails to appear. It seems as if the light of these two astral bodies which are in exact alignment near the nodes has been swallowed up by the dragon’s head. When the Moon and the Sun meet next on September 21st, 2025, it will be a solar eclipse: the Sun is overshadowed as the Moon absorbs all the solar power. Earlier that month, on September 7th, 2025, there will be a lunar eclipse, a full Moon overshadowed by the Sun. Unfinished business and growth potential. The Moon’s South Node reveals in abstract terms the perils that the passivity of subconscious memory stands in the way of personal evolution. The Moon’s North Node symbolizes the new potential of growth based on what has become conscious in the past, leading to transformation. We feel very identified with what our natal Moon represents, as it is the persona or ego image that is traveling through these nodes, from lifetime to lifetime. Pluto in the chart serves to point to the desire the soul has to evolve, the place one feels disempowered (whether it is conscious or not depends on other factors). The lunar nodes are how we have identified in each previous experience (other lifetimes, if you will). It is through these familiar memories that we identify with our emotions (Cancer/Moon) and where some of these memories have been crystallized (Saturn/Capricorn). The scope is to liberate ourselves from this conditioning (Uranus/Aquarius). The nodes move backward in relation to the moving direction of the planets; this is called a retrograde motion, completing one ecliptic cycle in about 18 and 2/3 years. The change of axis, or signs, occurs every 18.6 months (they are circling the tropical zodiac or ecliptic). Back to basics, Baby! Monika Bravo · April 30, 2022 Read full story

