Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist
I am OPTimist
Recalibrate
0:00
-2:17

Recalibrate

Tuning subtly
Monika Bravo's avatar
Monika Bravo
May 01, 2026

"Seek and learn to recognize who and what, in the midst of inferno, are not inferno, then make them endure, give them space."

~Italo Calvino, Invisible Cities

Worth without witness... 

is that what value really is?



Fire, then form.

To go forth in trust, 

things I left behind.



The uncomfortable angle of a quincunx 

is a pressure that is nameless. 

The space is generated 

to tweak slowly.



Fearless in a dream as the snake tilts the lid,

raw impulse unleashes an emergence.



Profound perception: 

the light goes through the door 

identifying with nothing.



An invitation arrives 

in a timeless location 

carried by curiosity.



Intensity comes through at the apex. 

Structure finds the timing of action. 

Value emerges from what was and will be said. 



This is the calibration point. 

It requires time and space 

to tune into something new.

Happy full moon in Scorpio!

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