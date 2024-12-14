Now + then + when

-Are you getting caught up in the timeline warp?

Reflecting on time, I’m updating the name of this blog to [monikabravo.blog]

While searching through old records to make the update, lo and behold, I stumbled upon entries from a very old blog titled “blah, blah, blah living every day at a time,” dating back to 2008–2013. I wasn’t writing regularly back then, but it’s clear that self-reflection has always been a part of me.

Upcoming Themes: A Reflection on Art, Identity, and Agenda

In the coming weeks, I plan to explore how the “woke left” has weaponized the production of art and other artistic forms. For years, I operated under the impression that my work was chosen based on merit, that it stood on its own as a result of intention, depth, and skill. However, looking back, I now see how it was often selected to fit a checklist—boxes that I, as a South American woman, happened to tick.

I don’t resonate with the term Latin America, as I find it problematic; it’s not a true geographical designation but rather a label coined in the 1800s to define a culture. Instead, I proudly identify as being from South America, specifically Colombia. However, even this identity has been co-opted and distorted, along with the fact that I am a woman, to fit narratives tied to diversity, exclusivity, and inclusion agendas.

These agendas—rooted in so-called “feminist” and increasingly gender-dysphoria-driven ideologies—often prioritize exploitation under the guise of representation rather than cultivating genuine empowerment.

It’s sobering to recognize how my abstract, colorful work—often non-figurative and open to interpretation—has been used as a visual metaphor for diversity and inclusivity without any acknowledgment of its true depth or intention.

This realization has sparked a deeper reflection: how do I reclaim my work? How do I consciously weaponize it back with awareness, integrity, and intention? My commitment is to create art that inspires and awakens people to deeper truths—not to fit into imposed boxes for the sake of external validation.

In the next year, I hope to engage in a dialogue about this, perhaps with others who share similar experiences, or even with myself. This conversation will delve into the subtle yet pervasive ways art has been co-opted and how we, as creators, can reclaim our voice and purpose in the process.

This is a topic I am eager to unpack and explore more fully. In addition, I will bring special guests to talk about Natural law, not complying with corrupted systems, and why freedom is so important. If this resonates with you, stay tuned.

