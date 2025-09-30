Catalyzing Through Promethean Moments

Perception

Taking a clear stance at the tower observation point, I take both the time and the space to observe. And while at it, only little things can be seen moving, because everything acquires a different perspective.

Time seems to stall and space seems to expand. It is only perception.

While everything outside on the horizon is moving slowly, everything inside is translating more about where I am in my life.

Once I enter this spectrum, I experience subtle things. Both infrared and ultraviolet rays can be sensed, movements only a camera will show you.

Looking at rhythms, repetitions, behavior, and how people react, the tower’s point of view is the best place to stand.

Sat, my Daoist sifu used to ask back in New York, if you see a bunch of rats running downtown, where do you go? Half of the class was saying uptown, and he would say, -wrong, you have to follow the rats.

So it’s about getting back to instinct, getting back to quietude, so I can actually perceive things with my senses, not my mind. The mind is very important to use only what is needed, using logic, but everything else that is going to allow me to sustain my life has to come from internal relationships.

We are also beginning the annual journey of the Sun through the splenic gates in Human Design, a six-week passage that activates our instinct, our fears, and our intuition. This is the cycle where the body teaches us how to trust our senses to understand where we are. It begins with Gate 18, the drive to correct and improve, the place where sight knows when something is off. It then moves to Gate 48, the well of solutions, where the fear of inadequacy lives, again through sight discerning whether there is enough depth. Gate 57 carries the fear of the future, yet here intuition sharpens as clear hearing. Gate 32 holds the fear of failure, preserving what endures through instinct. Gate 50 brings the fear of responsibility, shaping the values that sustain community. Gate 28 touches the fear of life being meaningless, awakening the struggle for purpose. Finally, Gate 44 holds the fear of the past repeating, an instinct that calls on memory and recognition. This is the terrain the Sun is moving through right now, week by week drawing us deeper into the spleen, where instinct becomes intuition and fear reveals itself as awareness.

So if you don’t take pharma, and you did not get the boosters, probably your brain is working different. Also if you eat no sugar, and you don’t take any intoxicants or stimulators, you are so connected to the core of your energy. And still with all of that, you have to be mindful that what you’re seeing most of the time are reactions and not responses. And this subtlety you cannot detect if you’re under any influence, whether it’s too much information from the outside, whether it’s too much pollution from others.

So having the environment clean, living healthy, and a wholesome relationship to your ecology, to your food, to your body. I’m saying this because once Neptune dips back to Pisces for a few months, the shit show is going to get louder. The Truman Show is going to be even more evident, and it’s going to trample so many fears about what had just happened.

oh I thought we were out of this, but we’re not!

We’re in the place where the unfolding is yet to be decided. I knew that as the main character in my de-illusion is about deciding how all is going to show up.

Mars is still in Scorpio, so maybe fear will lead your way, but fear has a purpose to support you when you’re doing shadow work.

I personally cannot fall into any more psyops. I’m taking the distance, and I have been using creativity in the last few weeks to generate wonderful things for my future, just focusing on little things of how I want to create a better environment in my life, in my vessel, the home of my spirit.

Value meets release

We are approaching the first quarter square lunation of September 29. The Moon in Capricorn falls exactly on my Ceres and South Node in the 11th house while the Sun is in my 8th house in Libra. This is a moment of karmic harvest: the Moon pressing on the point of nourishment and release in the collective field (Ceres and South Node), the Sun illuminating shared resources, hidden bonds, and deeper truths in the 8th. Pallas Athena exactly on my Ascendant at 6 degrees Aquarius sharpens my perception and strategy, helping me see the pattern and the tactics beneath appearances. Venus conjunct my Pluto in the 8th house deepens the theme of value and transformation, bringing relational and creative energies down into the underworld for regeneration.

By Friday, October 3, the Moon will be in Aquarius trine Mercury in Libra, opposing Chiron in Aries, and quincunx Saturn retrograde. Venus, moving through Virgo, will be conjunct the South Node. This brings another layer: the Moon linking air to air with Mercury, insight to dialogue, while also confronting the wound of voice and assertion through the opposition to Chiron. The quincunx to Saturn retrograde adds the demand for adjustment and responsibility, and Venus with the South Node calls up relational memory, patterns of value from the past that are ready to be seen and released.

The interesting part is that we’re inside the Truman Show.

Conspiracy theories have been proven to be real. And the more you tap into them, the more you realize that there is something that’s holding all of this lie together. Partially, if not ALL of it, is the FIAT monetary system that is holding all this degeneration, control and centralization and the incredible darkness that comes from taking part in it, I don’t know, decades, years of destruction towards the human spirit.

Now, I take a stance. For me, it’s not important anymore if I can prove that this is a theory that is conspirational and beyond that. For me, it’s like how much of this is a lie inside of myself. How much of it I’m not seeing the truth. Where am I not accepting my reality. How can I make my reality full of clarity. So for that, I’ve got to be very honest and I have to look at myself very, very, very thorough. That’s what I’m doing these days.

I am not fixated on who killed who. neither if the widow is demonic or not, could not careless of who’s running the show anymore. I don’t care if it’s a country or the whole planet or blue/green aliens from another dimension. I am unplugging from the mental loop of PSYOPs. It is not that I don’t really care, it is that I’d prefer to invest my time in something constructive. I want to be PRODUCTIVE, inspirational, creative and carry a lot of discernment, information? yes? obsession? no.

Education? Bring it on!

I had to get some distance because this can drive anybody crazy. Indoctrination has already driven a large part of the world completely insane. So I just want to make sure that I’m not indoctrinating myself in conspiracy theories.

What I felt the last few weeks is real. The loss of life, the loss of the power to keep on living in a world that perhaps one day stops being so violent. The danger of losing property rights, freedom of speech, freedom of movement. That is true for me as it is to find a balance within myself so I keep myself sane and creative, generating dynamic propositions that can lead to more education.

The TOWER perspective:

As I stand back to observe and I refuse to fall for quick answers. I question all motives, that’s a very objective Uranian characteristic of being in my 7th house, especially in Virgo, because I like to discern and refine what it is that I’m observing. Uranus is stripping away the surface narrative to reveal the deeper pattern, and being relational, the quality comes alive in anything that I’m related to as a dialogue. Whether I’m looking at the news, I’m looking at behavior in general, or even financial charts, I’m always looking for pattern recognition to see how this behavior unfolds.

When I get in relationships, I don’t just meet a person or a friend or a situation or a thing.

What is really in the meeting is the Promethean moment.

It’s an encounter that stimulates and accelerates my own individuation. So I look for them just to see where this jolt and bolt of electricity is going to give me some light.

These are my Promethean moments.

Uranus is the spark, the lightning that breaks the spell. Jeffrey Wolf Green calls it the function of liberation from the known: when the shock comes, the conditioning cracks, and the Soul has a chance to individuate. Mark Jones says that what surfaces in these shocks are residues of trauma carried in the subtle body; but through recognition, through consciousness, the same trauma becomes a door to freedom. Liz Greene reminds us that Uranus is Prometheus, stealing fire: enlightenment is never quiet, it burns, it wounds, it awakens, and it asks for an offering.

When Uranus provokes, what falls away is the false order, the binding spell of consensus. What opens is pattern recognition: you see through, you pierce the veil, you break the conditioning. But Jung warns of the other side: the freedom can turn uprooted, severed from instinct, inflated into hybris. He describes it as Promethean freedom without the gods, a soaring above the earth that risks disintegration. This is where Uranus can be Frankenstein —> a vision ahead of its time, but turned monstrous if it forgets the body, the instinct, the ground, overstepping with arrogance and creating the conditions for its own downfall.

And then there is Uranian fundamentalism: when the lightning flash hardens into ideology, when awakening becomes a dogma. The danger is to mistake the shock itself as the truth, rather than as the opening to truth. Uranus catalyzes, but the work is to integrate, to bring the fire down, to live it, not to worship the strike.

I have always felt a deep kinship with Jung’s work. Very early on I learned what individuation and shadow work meant, and when I discovered synchronicity it was like a tuning fork inside me, not coincidence but two events resonating through insight. It all made sense. So it never surprised me to find that he had written the prologue to the I Ching, a text I had been studying, or that he was doing astrological readings for patients. His work is familiar to me, almost cellular.

And when I look at his chart, I see why. Like me, he was Aquarius rising. We both have Saturn in the first house opposing Uranus in the seventh, this event happens every 15 years, with Uranus ruling from the seventh house and Saturn ruling from the first. His Saturn was in Aquarius, mine is in Pisces, but both are in the same houses: the same dynamic of polarity between Uranus and Saturn, the need to balance freedom with form, lightning with structure. Jung’s Neptune was at the same degree as my Jupiter in Taurus. His Neptune squared his Sun and Ascendant, and for me that same point squares my Ascendant. Our tension between vision and embodiment is shared across lifetimes

As consciousness becomes more independent, it risks pushing instinct into the background, gaining Promethean freedom while losing its root in primordial images. That freedom can lift us, but it also carries the danger of being untethered, without ground. I know that edge intimately, having been born with Saturn in opposition to Uranus, with Pluto and Uranus in a balsamic relationship. Now those same planets form sextiles and trines in the sky, urging me to live the higher potential of that tension, to create rather than fracture.

Uranus is not individuality in the solar sense but a collective instigator. Its visions come whole, like lightning, without the slow testing of lived experience, without the embodied individual logos. This is the Frankenstein side of Uranus: the vision of liberation that forgets the body it animates. I know this edge well, because my Uranus in Virgo in the 7th is relational. Partnerships are never just partnerships for me: they are Promethean encounters, jolts of electricity that catalyze my individuation.

Venus gestation journey in 2025

Venus has been tracing this story all year. On January 10th, she conjoined Saturn at 17 degrees of Pisces, exactly on my Chiron, seeding a structure of value rooted in responsibility and healing. After the retrograde cycle through Aries and back into Pisces in the spring, the trajectory became clear: nine months later, Venus meets the South Node in my 8th house, squaring my natal Venus in the 5th. That conjunction at 17° Pisces now meets its mirror point, as Venus with the South Node at 18° Virgo stands in exact opposition; a 180° arc revealing that what was seeded then is now ready for release.

It feels like a gestation cycle, carrying the seed through its stages and now arriving at a birth point. This is both a release and a hinge for me, a karmic letting go of unconscious patterns of merging, and at the same time the square presses an interval, a pivot point that spins the spiral into another dimension. It shows me how far my value has evolved since January: no longer leaking power through unconscious sharing, but recognizing that worth is sourced within and carried into how I love, create, and bring beauty into form. What began as a story of negotiation has emerged as a surrender to the architecture of my value, my resources, and my capacity to trust myself first, even in the face of the danger of being once more ostracized.

What I have come to realize this year, with Saturn meeting Chiron in Pisces, is that value itself supports every relationship with any need. Money becomes a technology by which I can extend my life with more tranquility by trusting myself and the resources that I am able to bring forth creatively. This is the deeper teaching of Pisces ruling my second house: trust that I have the resources, the talent, not only to create and sustain life, but also to manage, to preserve, and to multiply them. This was my missing structure before, and Saturn’s conjunction with Chiron seeded it into form. And now, nine months later, this is what Venus on my Pluto brings, the depth in understanding the profound transformation I’ve been living. Wow, Monika, congratulations.

The pot of gold over the rainbow” at 4° Taurus

The Sabian symbol for the degree of Taurus that holds Jung’s Neptune and my Jupiter speaks of a rainbow’s pot of gold. His vision, his illusion, and my seeking wisdom share that same frequency: the promise of illumination after storm, the treasure that appears when opposites reconcile. That image continues to guide me: to hold Uranian fire with enough Saturnian vessel, to walk individuation without losing the body, to be both lightning and earth.

In synastry, the meeting of my Jupiter with his Neptune at this degree carries a quality of shared vision, a blending of my expansion with his imagination, my wisdom with his mysticism. It feels like an attunement to the same frequency of meaning and transcendence, as if my growth naturally entered the field of his vision. This is why I have always felt an immediate kinship with his work: his Neptune gave form to the dream I was already carrying, and my Jupiter amplifies the resonance of his vision into a lived quest for understanding. And because this meeting falls in both our 3rd houses, it also speaks of language, voice, and communication; of how meaning itself is shaped and exchanged, how insight becomes dialogue, and how resonance takes form in words.

Right now the degree where Jung’s Neptune and my Jupiter meet in Taurus is being lit up. Transiting Pluto in Aquarius is making an exact square to it, and I feel the expansion and possibility of that contact like a charge in my whole field. It is as if the same point of vision and wisdom that we share is being given depth and power, inviting me to step fully into my individuation process. This time, though, my knowledge is grounded. It is embodied.

In June 2023, when the North Node met Jupiter at this same degree; also my fifth Jupiter return, the invitation became explicit: be completely transparent about my process of individuation, live my creative selfhood, let the fire show.

Watching from the tower, rooted and alive, carrying the lightning down to earth, the view is so beautiful.

Have you noticed Venus’ journey this year, from January’s conjunction with Saturn? Over these nine months of gestation, what structures have you created, and what are you discerning now as it culminates and touches the South Node at the opposite side? In terms of value in your life, what patterns are ready to be released so that new dimensions can open?

