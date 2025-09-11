Charlie Kirk: 1993–2025

Why am I so shaken by this? Because by listening to him over the years, I learned one essential thing—that his strength was in creating meaningful dialogue between people who normally disagreed. There were times when I wanted to give up, when I didn’t want to engage in dialogue anymore. But just listening to him, to the way he stood with courage, asking questions and responding to them, taught me something. It taught me that if I learned to be eloquent, I could carry a dialogue with meaning. And it didn’t depend on the other person—it depended on my ability to stay open. That is his legacy to me. And now, I will miss him terribly.

Today is a sad day for the world.

I turned to his progressed chart on the day of his death. A progressed chart is different from the natal chart because it measures the unfolding of the soul through this lifetime. What I saw was striking. Venus was transiting his first house, right on the progressed Ascendant. It opposed Saturn and it squared the progressed Sun and Pluto conjunction in Scorpio at the root of his chart. This is the wound to the throat, the silencing of speech, the sudden interruption of creative expression. The Sun and Pluto with the North Node reveal a karmic culmination, the soul reaching its evolutionary threshold.

At the same time Uranus and Neptune were conjunct in his progressed sixth house in Capricorn, with Venus rising in awkward inconjunct to meet them, a fated alignment. This shows that his voice becomes more than personal, that it becomes an echo which carries forward through generations. Though his life was short, Uranus and Neptune with Venus show the vibration of his words rippling outward, sparking awakening in the young and offering reflection to the older. His Mars, Moon, and Node conjunction in the fourth house in Sagittarius tied this destiny to the roots of his being, while Uranus crossing his natal South Node tore open the karmic past in one shocking event.

The story in the sky is unmistakable. A voice silenced in life becomes amplified in memory. Saturn closed the door, but Uranus and Neptune opened another. His words remain as resonance, carried like a wave through time, echoing strongly for those who are listening now and for those yet to come.

Note: Charlie Kirk (1993–2025) was the co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, serving as its chief fundraiser and public face from its founding in 2012 when he was 18 years old until his death. According to The New York Times, he turned the organization into a well-funded media operation backed by conservative donors. On September 10, 2025, while on stage at Utah Valley University for a TPUSA event known as “The American Comeback Tour,” Kirk was shot in the neck. The shooting took place around noon as the event began.

If you believe in something, you need to have the courage to fight for those ideas - not run away from them or try and silence them. ~Charlie Kirk R.I.P

