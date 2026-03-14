HARMONIC CYCLEs

Bitcoin’s low on February 6, 2026 was 59,930k. The same price appeared on October 10, 2024; that’s 480 days between identical levels.

On both dates, the planets aligned the same way. October 10: Venus and Uranus formed an opposition (180 degrees). February 6 2026: Venus and Uranus formed a 3/4 square (270 degrees), and Mars was at 180 degrees of its own cycle that started in January 2025. When price returns to the same level during aligned planetary cycles, structural turns happen.

Intermission

From October 10, 2024 to February 6, 2026, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of 126,272k. Venus and Uranus hit 180 degrees (opposition) at that peak. Mars was on the MI-FA harmonic zone (90-135 degrees). The top was marked by planetary alignment and price harmony together.

The acceleration happened in September 2024. Mars entered the TI-DO ascending zone (270-315 degrees) while Venus approached the 90-degree square to Uranus on Sept 17 2024. Price velocity increased 2 x 1 reaching a 108k in just 100 days!!! The entire move from October 2024 to the ATH was driven by two planetary cycles moving through active zones at the same time.

Now: March 14, 2026

From the 59,930k low, price has climbed to 73,100k in 26 days. On March 13 it reached the Ichimoku cloud ceiling at 75,526. The cloud’s top sits at the same level as a Gann harmonic calculated from the ATH. Two independent systems point to the same resistance.

The Chikou crossed the Kijun on March 11th; this means momentum is shifting upward. The midpoint of the entire 2022-2025 cycle (70,738k) is back in play.

TIME WILL TELL

Several cycles converge at once. Venus reaches 225° (a square angle). Mars sits around 210° in its cycle and enters Aries on April 10th. Between April 12th and 19, Mars conjuncts Neptune and Saturn.

If price clears 75,526k before April 6, the move continues upward. Next targets are 82,796k and 84,554k. The Chikou holds above the Kijun. Venus 225° could signal yet another cycle.

If price stalls at 75,526k, the structure reverses. The Chikou drops below the Kijun. Price falls toward 68,300k, then 57,403. The February recovery closes out.

If price breaks below 68,949k on volume, the cloud structure fails and 57,403k becomes support.

Summer & Beyond

If price breaks above 75,526k, Mars enters Aries in a strengthening phase. August through November, Mars moves through the TI-DO zone (270-315 degrees), the same zone that drove the September 2024 acceleration. This configuration accelerates upward movement into summer and fall.

April 26: A Seven-Year Threshold

Venus and Uranus reach 29 degrees Taurus on April 26 (exact conjunction at the final degree of the sign) last year they met at the same degree and price was at 70k at the MI_FA level. This closes a 7-year Uranus-in-Taurus era. Uranus enters Gemini on April 26th.

Whatever price is doing by April 27 defines the next 7-year cycle. If price is above 75,526k and moving toward 82k, the conjunction becomes a launch point into the next era. If price is trapped below the cloud, the conjunction locks in a downtrend as the old cycle ends.

When Uranus entered Taurus on March 6 2018, the price surged from 3,8k to 13,7k coinciding with a new 225 Venus cycle and Mars MI-FA. It took 115 days to raise the price 265%! and it took 375 days to reach almost same low, 6 years ago, Scamdemic time. 3/20/2020 Venus and Uranus met at 3° Taurus on March 7/2020.

The April 6-8 window is a window to observe. Price above or below 75,526k by then determines everything that follows through summer and into the new Uranus cycle. The March 13 test at the cloud ceiling was a probe. By June 30, Mars reaches a specific 240° in its cycle. This date marks a harmonic inflection; price should be testing higher levels if the April breakout held 115-120k.

From August through November, Mars moves through the TI-DO descending zone (270-315 degrees). This is the same zone that drove acceleration in September 2024. When Mars occupied TI-DO ascending then, price velocity increased. Now Mars moves through TI-DO descending; the direction reverses but the power zone remains active. August through November becomes the summer acceleration window.

While we wait for the chart to resolve, I want to invite you into something I’ve been building. The following charts depict the way you can learn to read the charts. These indicators that I have designed plus more will be included in the course. 👇

Before the First Candle: The Harmonic Grammar of Markets

I am crafting a beginners course [1st module] on how to read the harmonics of the wavelength looking for the frequency. We map the market while supporting the nervous system because equilibrium is the process, a journey into the music of the cycles.

This 1st module is about developing the capacity to read markets as collective behavior rather than isolated events for equilibrium is a process. You will learn to observe the wavelength before the candle prints, to understand why certain price levels matter, and to align your reading with the actual frequency of the asset you are tracking. The intention here is to build perception, establish patterns and start reading them.

The curriculum unfolds through the geometry of cycles, harmonics and proportionality, balance points in oscillating systems, translating harmonics into market periodicity, and reading wavelength as the foundation before jumping to the candles. These foundational modules establish the grammar you need to see what the market is actually doing.

The additional and more advanced modules deepen this work. You’ll study the grammar of the candles—>how individual price action encodes harmonic structure. You’ll work with the cloud as a living system: Ichimoku reads periods based on averages and how they repeat themselves throughout history in the macro, and then you find them in the micro. This is why it works, learning points of equilibrium and spatial reading, developing the precision to place trades with confidence, if that is what you aim to, or jut the knowledge to understand markets behavior without guessing prices.

The Quadrivium

When you study harmonics, you are studying the ancient quadrivium: arithmetic, geometry, music, and astronomy. This is one coherent system that comes from ancient times.

Gann angles are geometry applied to price and time. Ichimoku is proportional harmony nested within oscillating cycles. Venus movements are astronomy, calibrating the collective timing along with other planetary bodies.

Who is interested? Send me an email monika-at-monikabravo-dot-com to schedule a 20 mins call if you have questions. Or 👇

Message Monika Bravo

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