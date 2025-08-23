Well, I just added another section in my Substack, and it’s called Monika’s Nuggets. Hope you enjoy them. They’ll come randomly once or twice a week, and every month or so I’ll gather the best ones into an edit. Monika’s Nuggets

A stream of short clips: exchanges during dialogue that reflect on art, Bitcoin, economics, evolutionary astrology, time cycles, Human Design, individuation, and sparks of synthesis — moments to enter my world without the long form.

KYLE: I have a big question for you. In the book, you talked about how Christianity perceives the second coming of Christ as a physical Jesus Christ coming back to the earth. You seem to align more with Carl Jung.

How the second coming of Christ could be the individuation process.

MONIKA: Yeah. I didn't make that up as Carl Jung. And Carl Jung wrote a book that's quite fantastic called Aion. And he was very much into Astrology and the I Ching. He was really running charts and doing case studies with his patients.

But he was able to actually see the connection between the unconscious and the conscious. And then in the later years, he wrote this beautiful book called The Red Book that is illustrated. And one of them talking a lot about Christianity and there's a lot of symbology at the time because I think that... Christianity, especially Catholicism, has really used the scriptures in a way that is a little bit problematic for me because people are just interpreting the scripture verbatim and not everybody connects to it.

That's why I love mythology because it's more beautiful to actually connect to something that is so important at so many levels in ways that is symbolic as opposed to this is the word of God.

We are the emanation of that light, that Promethean fire. You can call it many things. And so if you accept that you have that power, but because we carry that, carry that spark of creativity.

So Carl Jung was showing us that there are many different ways to confront that. But at the very end, if we're waiting for somebody to save us, we're not really making any steps towards that resolution.

What he proposes is like with the change of the eras, Aion is a book that talks about these changes right now, the era of Aquarius, whatever. And he already observed timelines like I do. And you say, yeah, we're going to get into new renewal, the great reset. And you see right now with the economy, I'm not worried about it.

And so he said, if you are waiting for Christ, well, Good luck with that, right?

But if you're not and you're working on yourself, that is in itself the second coming because you're going to be individual, like you're going to be based, grounded, and you're going to go for it. You're going to have the courage to stand up and do what is right for you.

And when you do that, other people are going to resonate at your frequency because that's what happens with Bitcoin.

It's like people start resonating and then you don't have to worry about the one who's not doing the homework.

You're just going to be leading your own way because it's very empowering right now for everybody to know that you just have to do the best that you can to be yourself because the more you are connected to that the more you're going to be able to serve because the best way to serve in society is to be yourself that's the biggest gift that you have and that's the one that sometimes we're more afraid of.

Leave a comment

Share

Full conversation: