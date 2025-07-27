Bonus episode: Unlocking Authenticity, Creativity, and Financial Freedom as an Artist

Kyle Huber
Satoshi gifted us Bitcoin so we could bring our gifts to the world. Episodes feature host Kyle Huber and guests discussing bitcoin, entrepreneurship, fitness, and a broad range of topics and ideas, all. I joined Kyle back in April, while I was installing Arcana, at the IEB University of Washington in Seattle. A fellow Bitcoiner, filmmaker, and friend—we had a great conversation.
Here are the timestamps (they link to his YouTube channel and are also helpful for the video above):
Introduction and Monika's Background [00:00]
The Process of Individuation [5:10]
From Artist to Bitcoiner to Free Human [12:34]
The Layers to Understanding Bitcoin [17:23]
How to Know if You're Being Authentic? [20:22]
Finances as an Artist [26:02]
The Power of Critical Thinking [35:00]
A Major Astrological Transition [49:59]
What Do YOU Bring to the World? [1:05:13]
Prometheus Story [1:16:56]
Saylor's Chart [1:23:02]
Achievement vs. Purpose [1:28:49]
Why Bitcoiners Want to Spread the Love [1:37:31]
Systems for Harnessing Creativity [1:44:59]
Public Art Projects [1:51:03]
Critiques of Modernism and Contemporary Art [1:55:35]
Do You Want to be an Artist or Be Free? [2:04:10]
Letting Go of Traumas [2:08:45]
Evolving Through Relationships [2:20:11]
Why Adaptability Matters [2:25:41]
Quesiton on the 2nd Coming of Christ [2:32:00]
Synchronicities and Alignment [2:41:14]
Polymatheia [2:51:48]
"An investment in knowledge pays the best interest"
- Benjamin Franklin
I’ve added a new section to my site: Monika in Dialogue — a space where I share transmissions that arrive when I get invited to speak. Topics include evolutionary astrology, Bitcoin, Human Design, art, value, perception, creativity, curiosity, consciousness, human action, and whatever else asks to be voiced.
